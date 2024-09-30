States ranked by PAs per capita

New York has the highest number of physician assistants per capita out of any state at 85.73 PAs for every 100,000 residents.

Data on the number of PAs in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

State populations are from World Population Review.

Here is the number of PAs for every 100,000 residents in each state and Washington, D.C., ranked by most to least:

New York: 85.73

Connecticut: 81.36

North Carolina: 74.53

Alaska: 69.53

New Hampshire: 66.9

Pennsylvania: 67.41

District of Columbia: 65.5

South Dakota: 62.45

Minnesota: 61.96

Nebraska: 60.34

Massachusetts: 58.83

Idaho: 58.78

Delaware: 58.41

Montana: 57.76

Vermont: 57.11

Wisconsin: 56.31

Maryland: 52.93

Michigan: 52.88

Wyoming: 52.86

Colorado: 50.56

Maine: 49.92

Arizona: 46.69

Nevada: 45.16

Utah: 44.87

Virginia: 42.96

West Virginia: 42.47

Washington: 41.32

Oklahoma: 41.09

Iowa: 40.13

Florida: 39.43

South Carolina: 38.43

Rhode Island: 35.52

Ohio: 35.47

New Jersey: 33.8

Georgia: 33.74

Oregon: 33.59

California: 33.12

North Dakota: 31.69

Tennessee: 31.09

Illinois: 31.08

Arkansas: 30.11

Indiana: 28.73

Texas: 27.86

Kansas: 27.17

Kentucky: 25.55

New Mexico: 25.06

Missouri: 24.78

Louisiana: 23.91

Hawaii: 23.76

Alabama: 20.8

Mississippi: 15.64