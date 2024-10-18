Physicians per capita across all 50 states and DC

Pennsylvania has the highest number of physicians per capita out of any state at 167.55 physicians for every 100,000 residents.

Texas has the highest number of physicians in total, with 92.52 physicians per capita.

Data on the number of physicians in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

State populations are from World Population Review.

Here is the number of physicians for every 100,000 residents in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 71.75

Alaska: 47.71

Arizona: 66.96

Arkansas: 61.83

California: 66.57

Colorado: 30.1

Connecticut: 119.43

Delaware: 112.99

District of Columbia: 183.41

Florida: 89.18

Georgia: 63.26

Hawaii: 154.45

Idaho: 63.8

Illinois: 141.09

Indiana: 91.55

Iowa: 42.93

Kansas: 158.95

Kentucky: 47.79

Louisiana: 74.79

Maine: 94.14

Maryland: 118.94

Massachusetts: 125.5

Michigan: 132.55

Minnesota: 82.62

Mississippi: 50.67

Missouri: 65.81

Montana: 50.75

Nebraska: 49.78

Nevada: 101.22

New Hampshire: 76.15

New Jersey: 98.49

New Mexico: 70.44

New York: 67.23

North Carolina: 121.55

North Dakota: 46.9

Ohio: 159.24

Oklahoma: 42.07

Oregon: 95.8

Pennsylvania: 167.55

Rhode Island: 129.32

South Carolina: 107.61

South Dakota: 18.3

Tennessee: 58.72

Texas: 92.52

Utah: 85.98

Vermont: 66.38

Virginia: 89.46

Washington: 80.34

West Virginia: 133.06

Wisconsin: 111.27

Wyoming: 68.2







