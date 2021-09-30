'The next three years will be pivotal for ASCs': What we heard this month

Healthcare providers have spoken with Becker's on a number of topics this month, including technology at ASCs and physician shortages.

What we heard this month:

5 ASC administrators on technology essential to ASC success

Matthew Ewasko. Administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.): I don’t think there is any one specific technology that is essential to the ASC industry. I believe that each ASC needs to evaluate their specific needs and the needs of their patient population to build out their own “digital package,” for lack of a better term. This package might include patient portals for pre-op and scheduling, availability of online bill payment services, and possibly an [electronic medical records] system that allows the ASC to communicate digitally with provider practice locations. All of these items could enhance the efficiency of the ASC and allow the staff to focus more time on the patient/procedures. Our facility has done this evaluation and will continue to do so. We are continuing to evaluate our processes and see where technology can assist us in serving the needs of our community.

Patients want the 'precision of robotics,' Florida administrator says

Armando Colon. Privacy and compliance officer at Day Surgery Center (Winter Haven, Fla.): Robotics is an important consideration when planning capital expenditures. Cost of surgical robots, cost of operating a robotic case — which includes but is not limited to disposables, supplies and staff — versus the reimbursement to obtain an adequate return on investment are factors to be considered.

Patients are looking not only for safety and value but advanced technology and the precision of robotics when choosing a surgical facility. With this being said, the most successful outpatient total joint or spine programs are heavily reliant on physician buy-in and involvement, in addition to well-thought-out protocols and an engaged anesthesia partner. We can proudly say that the physician's involvement and engagement is there, as well as the best implementation protocols. For ASCs, having a robot in the operating room can mean that more procedures can be performed with fewer complications and higher levels of patient satisfaction.

7 ASCs' biggest accomplishments

Jackie McLaughlin, RN. Administrator at Northwoods Surgery Center (Virginia, Minn.): Our biggest accomplishment is staff retention and maintaining morale throughout the surgical center. Not only are we constantly faced with rapidly changing developments in learning about COVID-19, we also have been diligently keeping up with recommendations from the CDC in regards to COVID-19. In addition to the COVID-19 stressors, we were up for our Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care recertification this year, which adds another level of anxiety and stress to the team. It has been a year of unknowns and changes. The team has adapted and worked together to navigate through all the stressors that they face daily.

How will the impending physician shortage affect ASCs?

Christine Blackburn, BSN. Administrator at the South Kansas City SurgiCenter (Overland Park, Kansas): I think the next three years will be pivotal for ASCs for multiple reasons in regard to aging surgeon owners. These surgeons see inconsistent payer practice from CMS and commercial with restrictive prior authorizations and then the removal of the 258 CPT codes from the ASC. It's so hard to decide where to go with this information. Do we invest in more, or do we retire? Additionally, COVID-19 and all of the variants and the expense and changes that come with this. If they are close to retirement, this might be the tipping point for the physician. Can the new surgeon afford to buy into a center?