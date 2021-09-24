Patients want the 'precision of robotics,' Florida administrator says 

In the new "shopping" era of healthcare, some ASC leaders feel surgical robots are a way to stand out.

Armando Colon, CASCC, is the privacy and compliance officer at the Day Surgery Center in Winter Haven, Fla. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the important considerations when onboarding surgical robots.

Question: On a scale of 1-10, how important are surgical robots to ASC growth? Why?

Armando Colon: Our vision is to design a robotic program that enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with enhanced visualization and accurate control. We would scale 10 on how important are surgical robots. We push for a better medical ecosystem — from the patient journey, to the operating room staff experience, to improved training, procedures and outcomes. We champion a healthcare industry where patients in every community can expect and have access to the most advanced quality care at a predictably lower cost with the best possible results.

Robotics is an important consideration when planning capital expenditures. Cost of surgical robots, cost of operating a robotic case — which includes but is not limited to disposables, supplies and staff — vs. the reimbursement to obtain an adequate return on investment are factors to be considered.

Patients are looking not only for safety and value but advanced technology and the precision of robotics when choosing a surgical facility. With this being said, the most successful outpatient total joint or spine programs are heavily reliant on physician buy-in and involvement, in addition to well-thought-out protocols and an engaged anesthesia partner. We can proudly say that the physician's involvement and engagement is there, as well as the best implementation protocols. For ASCs, having a robot in the operating room can mean that more procedures can be performed with fewer complications and higher levels of patient satisfaction.