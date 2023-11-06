The 10 states in need of more ASCs

ASCs are continuing to grow in number nationwide, but despite 80% of surgeries being performed in the outpatient setting, 10 states still have fewer than one ASC for every 100,000 residents.

Several specialties, including orthopedics, ophthalmology and cardiology, are all moving from inpatient hospital settings to ASC and outpatient facilities.

The volume of orthopedic procedures happening in the outpatient setting is now 33 times higher than the volume of procedures in the inpatient setting.

Despite the growing patient demand for ASCs, several states are still lagging behind in center volume.

The 10 states with fewer than one ASC per every 100,000 residents:

Alabama: 0.83

Iowa: 0.94

Kentucky: 0.82

Massachusetts: 0.80

New Mexico: 0.95

New York: 0.81

Oklahoma: 0.97

Vermont: 0.31

Virginia: 0.73

West Virginia: 0.45