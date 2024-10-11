ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 10 most frequent malpractice-related allegations

Claire Wallace -  

The most frequent cause of medical malpractice allegations against physicians is a failure to diagnose patients or a delay of diagnosis, according to Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11.

Here are the 10 most frequent malpractice-related allegations against physicians: 

1. Failure to diagnose/delayed diagnosis: 35%

2. Complications from treatment/surgery: 29% 

3. Failure to treat/delayed treatment: 20%

4. Poor outcome/disease progression: 19%

5. Wrongful death: 18%

6. Patient suffered an abdominal injury: 15%

7. Errors in medication administration: 5%

8. Improperly obtaining/lack of informed consent: 4%

9. Poor documentation of patient instruction and education: 3%

10. Failure to follow safety procedures: 2%

