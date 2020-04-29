Texas surgery center reopens — 3 insights

Beaumont, Texas-based Riceland Healthcare reopened its surgery center and resumed procedures April 23, the Beaumont Enterprise reports.

What you should know:

1. The center resumed performing cases that had been delayed since Gov. Greg Abbott banned elective procedures on March 22.

2. The surgery center said it has enough protective equipment for staff and patients. It also plans to conduct COVID-19 screenings before any procedure.

3. The center completed more than 100 COVID-19 tests to date, with positive results just over 6 percent of the time. The positive individuals were notified and referred to proper treatments.

