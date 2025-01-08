Texas physician accused of impairment during procedures, license suspended

A Texas physician had his medical license suspended after he was accused of being impaired during several procedures, The Fresno Bee reported Jan. 8.

Nathan Starke, MD, a former urologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, was temporarily suspended without notice Dec. 20, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the Texas Medical Board. The board's panel claims that Dr. Starke participated in multiple procedures in August and September 2024 while appearing impaired.

Houston Methodist officially suspended the physician on Sept. 6. He then allegedly tested positive for cocaine on Oct. 15 upon returning to the hospital.

Dr. Starke's temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action, according to the release. The Fresno Bee reportedly could not locate contact information for Dr. Starke for comment on his suspension.