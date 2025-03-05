Texas nurse practitioner to forfeit $40M for fraud scheme

A Waxahachie, Texas-based nurse practitioner who was previously convicted of wire fraud conspiracy and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 will forfeit more than $40 million from foreign accounts.

Trivikram Reddy, DNP, was sentenced May 25, 2021, for his role in orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Humana and Cigna, the Justice Department said in a March 4 news release. Dr. Reddy created fraudulent patient bills by using the provider numbers of six physicians as the treating physicians on the claims, even though they did not perform the services.

After his conviction, the government traced laundered fraud proceeds to nearly 200 bank accounts in India and obtained seizure warrants for more than $40 million.