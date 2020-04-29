Surgery centers in California city restart elective procedures — 3 insights

Hospitals and surgery centers in Santa Barbara, Calif., plan to restart elective surgical procedures in early May, Noozhawk reports.

What you should know:

1. The facilities can restart procedures because hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients have been lower than expected, personal protective equipment shortages have resolved in the region, and the facilities have the testing capacity to prescreen all patients.

2. The procedures could be delayed if the facilities experience a surge of COVID-19 patients.

3. Sansum Clinic plans to restart procedures at half capacity starting in early May. Sansum formed a committee with surgeons, the surgery center's medical director, anesthesiologists and administrative staff to determine how to best proceed.

