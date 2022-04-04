Surgeries moved to ASC after Vermont hospital flooded 

The University of Vermont Medical Center is redirecting some surgeries to its ASC after a burst pipe resulted in the flooding of most of its operating rooms over the weekend, VTDigger reported April 4.

The Burlington-based hospital delayed 49 surgeries April 4 and will reschedule outpatient nonemergency surgeries on a case-by-case basis. Emergency and inpatient surgeries will continue in the building.

A few surgeries were moved to the hospital's Fanny Allen surgical center in Colchester, Vt., according to the VTDigger.