Surgeon pay hits 2-year high

Annual general surgeon compensation hit a two-year high March 1, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2.

The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties.

Nine key stats:

Median annual general surgeon compensation from the last three years:

March 1, 2020: $431,444

March 1, 2021: $430,235

March 1, 2022: $444,649

Median annual net patient revenue per general surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $443,381

March 1, 2021: $504,994

March 1, 2022: $470,437

Median annual productivity, measured by work relative value units per general surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $71.43

March 1, 2021: $65.10

March 1, 2022: $65.82