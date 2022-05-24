Surgeon pay hits 2-year high

Patsy Newitt -  

Annual general surgeon compensation hit a two-year high March 1, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2. 

The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties. 

Nine key stats: 

Median annual general surgeon compensation from the last three years: 

March 1, 2020: $431,444 

March 1, 2021: $430,235 

March 1, 2022: $444,649 

Median annual net patient revenue per general surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $443,381

March 1, 2021: $504,994

March 1, 2022: $470,437

Median annual productivity, measured by work relative value units per general surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $71.43 

March 1, 2021: $65.10 

March 1, 2022: $65.82

