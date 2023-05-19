States disciplining physicians: 3 medical license updates

Here are three updates where states have punished physicians by suspending or restricting their medical licenses, as covered by Becker's since April 28:

Former Modesto, Calif.-based physician Sawtantra Chopra, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioids. Mr. Chopra surrendered his medical license in 2020 as the case was pending. Former Washington physician Mendel Gordin, MD, surrendered his medical license after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to several patients and misdiagnosing one of them. Eighty-three women have filed a lawsuit against Indiana OB-GYN William David Moore, MD, and three health facilities alleging inappropriate behavior toward female patients. His license was suspended in March.