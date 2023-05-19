States disciplining physicians: 3 medical license updates

Here are three updates where states have punished physicians by suspending or restricting their medical licenses, as covered by Becker's since April 28:
- Former Modesto, Calif.-based physician Sawtantra Chopra, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioids. Mr. Chopra surrendered his medical license in 2020 as the case was pending.
- Former Washington physician Mendel Gordin, MD, surrendered his medical license after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to several patients and misdiagnosing one of them.
- Eighty-three women have filed a lawsuit against Indiana OB-GYN William David Moore, MD, and three health facilities alleging inappropriate behavior toward female patients. His license was suspended in March.