State complaint says Miami physician prescribed opioids without examination

A state complaint alleges that Miami-based physician Francisco Gonzalez-Abreu, MD, prescribed opioids and other addictive drugs without proper examination, the Miami Herald reported June 29.

The complaint alleges that for four patients, Dr. Gonzales didn't perform a complete examination, perform a substance abuse history assessment or create a treatment plan. Additionally, he allegedly kept medical records that were described as "illegible at times and incomplete."

An administrative complaint "begins the discipline process that can end with punishment from the Board of Medicine," according to the report.