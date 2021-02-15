Severe weather in South puts ASC surgeries on hold

Several ASCs across the South postponed surgeries on Feb. 15 because of inclimate weather.

The National Weather Service is reporting a massive winter storm affecting several states in the Southwest and Northeast regions. As a result, some ASCs have closed for the day and are postponing surgeries.

In Houston, the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic canceled appointments and closed its ASCs for the day. Harris Health also closed outpatient procedural areas of the hospital, according to an ABC 13 News report.

Shannon South Surgery Center and Shannon West Surgery Center in San Angelo, Texas, also closed for the day, and patients will have their procedures rescheduled, according to a report in San Angelo Live, an online news platform.

Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center delayed outpatient surgery, endoscopy, pain and surgery center cases because of severe weather forecasts, according to The Cullman Times.

Tennessee is also experiencing severe winter weather affecting several clinics and ASCs. WMC Action News 5, an NBC affiliate, reported Oral and Facial Surgery Surgical Specialists in North Collierville closed Feb. 15. Germantown-based Vascular Institute; Adams Patterson Gynecology and Obstetrics in Memphis; and Germantown-based Stern Cardiovascular all closed for the day. Memphis-based Campbell Clinic delayed the opening of all centers until noon CST, except the Germantown Surgery Center, which opened at the regular time, according to the practice website.

The North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo was among several healthcare facilities in the state closing because of severe winter weather, according to a report in the Daily Journal, a local newspaper.

More articles on surgery centers:

Physician pay for 10 ASC specialties

OhioHealth purchases adjacent surgery center

USPI, HCA, Surgery Partners: Which fared the best in 2020?





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.