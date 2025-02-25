Several 'scope creep' bills hit Florida legislature

Florida legislatures are set to begin their 60-day session on March 4, in which they will consider several pieces of "scope of practice" related legislation.
Legislation in the state is focusing on increasing the scope of practice for dental professionals, eye care professionals, anesthesia providers and mental health professionals, according to a Feb. 25 report from the Florida Phoenix.
Here are the pieces of legislation up for consideration in Florida this session:
- House Bill 21, filed by Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, would create a new license classification for some dental professionals. It would classify dental therapists as midlevel providers in the state and give them practice scope in between that of hygienists and dentists. If approved, Florida would become the 14th state to authorize the profession of dental therapy. The Florida Dental Association has spoken out against the legislation.
- Sen. Jay Collins has filed a companion bill, SB 82, in the Senate, which would require dental therapists in the state to still work under a licensed dentist.
- The Florida Optometric Association has proposed House Bill 449, which would allow optometrists in the state to prescribe narcotics and, in some cases, perform surgeries. The Florida Society of Ophthalmologists stands in opposition.
- Senate Bill 718 and House Bill 649 would allow CRNAs to practice without physician supervision at hospitals and ASCs.
- Senate Bill 758 would add psychiatric nurses to the list of providers who can practice autonomously. They would also be allowed to open their own practices.
- House Bill 647 would give advanced practice nurses the ability to treat terminally ill hospice care patients.