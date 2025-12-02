The 10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2026

Hawaii ranked as the best state for healthcare in 2026, receiving a score of 87.6 out of 100 from MoneyGeek.

The rankings, updated Nov. 26, compared all 50 states and Washington D.C., across 14 metrics and three main categories: outcomes, cost and access.

Here are the 10 best and worst states for healthcare in 2026, along with their score out of 100:

Top 10:

Hawaii: 87.6 New Hampshire: 82.1 Massachusetts: 79.9 District of Columbia: 79.3 Minnesota: 76.7 New Jersey: 75 Washington: 74.9 Colorado: 74.7 Rhode Island: 74.6 North Dakota: 72

Bottom 10: