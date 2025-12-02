The 10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2026

Hawaii ranked as the best state for healthcare in 2026, receiving a score of 87.6 out of 100 from MoneyGeek.
The rankings, updated Nov. 26, compared all 50 states and Washington D.C., across 14 metrics and three main categories: outcomes, cost and access.
Here are the 10 best and worst states for healthcare in 2026, along with their score out of 100:
Top 10:
- Hawaii: 87.6
- New Hampshire: 82.1
- Massachusetts: 79.9
- District of Columbia: 79.3
- Minnesota: 76.7
- New Jersey: 75
- Washington: 74.9
- Colorado: 74.7
- Rhode Island: 74.6
- North Dakota: 72
Bottom 10:
- Alaska: 27.8
- West Virginia: 28.9
- Mississippi: 29.9
- Oklahoma: 30.9
- Arkansas: 35.2
- Texas: 35.6
- Georgia: 36.9
- Tennessee: 40.4
- Wyoming: 41.2
- Alabama: 44.4