The 10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2026

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Hawaii ranked as the best state for healthcare in 2026, receiving a score of 87.6 out of 100 from MoneyGeek.

The rankings, updated Nov. 26, compared all 50 states and Washington D.C., across 14 metrics and three main categories: outcomes, cost and access.

Here are the 10 best and worst states for healthcare in 2026, along with their score out of 100:

Top 10:

  1. Hawaii: 87.6
  2. New Hampshire: 82.1
  3. Massachusetts: 79.9
  4. District of Columbia: 79.3
  5. Minnesota: 76.7
  6. New Jersey: 75
  7. Washington: 74.9
  8. Colorado: 74.7
  9. Rhode Island: 74.6
  10. North Dakota: 72

Bottom 10:

  1. Alaska: 27.8
  2. West Virginia: 28.9
  3. Mississippi: 29.9
  4. Oklahoma: 30.9
  5. Arkansas: 35.2
  6. Texas: 35.6
  7. Georgia: 36.9
  8. Tennessee: 40.4
  9. Wyoming: 41.2
  10. Alabama: 44.4

