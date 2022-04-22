Self-employed physicians make 18% more than employed

Self-employed physicians make 18 percent more than employed physicians, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.

Three stats to know:

1. Self employed physicians make $385,000 annually on average, while employed physicians make $320,000 annually.

2. Employed physicians under 45 make $292,000 annually, while self-employed physicians under 45 make $404,000 annually.

3. Employed physicians over 45 make $337,000 annually, while self-employed physicians over 45 make $381,000 annually.