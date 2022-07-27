Rural, single-specialty ASCs report less staff turnover, per ASCA survey: 5 things to know

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association released results from its June "60-Second Survey," with findings on staff turnover, hourly pay and contracted workers.

The survey received 314 responses across 47 states and the Virgin Islands, ASCA said. Single-specialty ASCs accounted for about 40 percent of respondents.

Five things to know:

1. Despite widely-reported staffing shortages, 51 percent of respondents reported staff turnover of 5 percent or less in the last year.

2. Single-specialty ASCs tended to report more favorable numbers overall, with 58 percent reporting less than 5 percent staff turnover, compared to 45 percent for multispecialty ASCs.

3. Rural ASCs reported better turnover rates than urban ASCs, with 59 percent of rural facilities reporting 5 percent or less turnover, compared to 47 percent for urban facilities.

4. Hourly rates increased by 5 percent or less at 63 percent of participating ASCs, with single-specialty centers reporting slightly lower hourly rate increases than multispecialty centers.

5. Contracted personnel were used at 30 percent of multispecialty ASC respondents' facilities and 22 percent of single-specialty respondents'.