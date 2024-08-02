RN vs. NP vs. PA pay: 8 key comparisons

The national average annual salary earned by registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants varies by $50,480 depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
There are 2,986,500 actively practicing registered nurses, compared with 280,140 nurse practitioners and 145,740 physician assistants.
Here is a table providing insight on differences between registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.:
|
Figure
|
Registered nurses
|
Nurse practitioners
|
Physician assistants
|
Level of education required
|
Bachelor's
|
Master's
|
Master's
|
Mean annual salary
|
$80,010
|
$128,490
|
$130,490
|
Mean hourly wage
|
$38.47
|
$61.78
|
$62.74
|
Median annual salary
|
$75,330
|
$126,260
|
$130,020
|
Average annual salary among bottom 10% of earners
|
$53,410
|
$94,530
|
$86,280
|
Average annual salary among top 10% of earners
|
$116,230
|
$168,030
|
$170,790
|
Average annual salary in highest-paying state for profession
|
$137,690 (California)
|
$158,130 (California)
|
$139,060 (Wyoming)
|
Average annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession
|
$69,030 (South Dakota)
|
$103,720 (Tennessee)
|
$96,210 (Alabama)