ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

RN vs. NP vs. PA pay: 8 key comparisons

Paige Haeffele -  

The national average annual salary earned by registered nursesnurse practitioners and physician assistants varies by $50,480 depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

There are 2,986,500 actively practicing registered nurses, compared with 280,140 nurse practitioners and 145,740 physician assistants. 

Here is a table providing insight on differences between registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.:

Figure

Registered nurses

 Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Level of education required

Bachelor's

Master's

Master's

Mean annual salary

$80,010

$128,490

$130,490

Mean hourly wage

$38.47

$61.78

$62.74

Median annual salary

$75,330

$126,260

$130,020

Average annual salary among bottom 10% of earners 

$53,410

$94,530

$86,280

Average annual salary among top 10% of earners

$116,230

$168,030

$170,790

 Average annual salary in highest-paying state for profession 

$137,690 (California)

$158,130 (California) 

$139,060 (Wyoming)

Average annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession

 $69,030 (South Dakota) 

$103,720 (Tennessee)

$96,210 (Alabama)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast