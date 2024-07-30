ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

RN vs. NP vs. PA pay for all 50 states

Paige Haeffele -  

The national average salary for registered nurses is $80,010, compared with $128,490 for nurse practitioners and $130,490 for physician assistants, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Below is a comparison of the average salaries of registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in every state in the U.S. and Washington, D.C.

State

 Registered nurses 

 Nurse practitioners 

 Physician assistants 

Alabama

$71,370

$110,020

$96,210

Alaska

$109,210

$126,170

$148,480

Arizona

$91,430

$132,560

$132,210

Arkansas

$72,900

$113,410

$88,720

California

$137,690

$161,540

$153,960

Colorado

$91,730

$121,990

$130,020

Connecticut

$101,840

$136,980

$149,300

Delaware

$94,670

$131,110

$136,270

 District of Columbia 

$106,850

$134,850

$126,090

Florida

$84,760

$119,710

$121,780

Georgia

$90,000

$121,150

$115,650

Hawaii

$119,710

$132,610

$130,300

Idaho

$83,090

$124,550

$113,870

Illinois

$87,650

$126,900

$122,720

Indiana

$82,700

$123,320

$131,120

Iowa

$74,610

$130,820

$129,230

Kansas

$76,240

$119,270

$119,470

Kentucky

$81,770

$110,370

$99,290

Louisiana

$80,760

$118,670

$123,280

Maine

$84,340

$122,940

$132,790

Maryland

$92,090

$127,990

$117,280

Massachusetts

$108,850

$144,010

$132,550

Michigan

$86,210

$120,680

$122,220

Minnesota

$94,830

$135,010

$134,870

Mississippi

$75,510

$117,490

 Estimate not released. 

Missouri

$77,590

$116,680

$128,280

Montana

$82,950

$124,640

$132,450

Nebraska

$79,780

$121,680

$126,330

Nevada

$97,700

$148,670

$154,800

New Hampshire

$89,410

$130,740

$138,100

New Jersey

$101,960

$145,030

$148,350

New Mexico

$92,140

$136,770

$133,140

New York

$106,620

$142,830

$138,410

North Carolina

$82,530

$121,590

$123,860

North Dakota

$79,190

$127,760

$127,350

Ohio

$84,430

$122,870

$119,950

Oklahoma

$82,110

$124,330

$124,120

Oregon

$113,440

$144,950

$141,810

Pennsylvania

$87,530

$127,450

$119,760

Rhode Island

$95,070

$133,460

$131,460

South Carolina

$81,390

$116,940

$114,310

South Dakota

$69,030

$120,980

$122,900

Tennessee

$78,240

$103,720

$113,690

Texas

$90,210

$130,010

$134,780

Utah

$83,100

$127,20

$126,460

Vermont

$88,380

$126,100

$139,850

Virginia

$88,350

$120,870

$120,010

Washington

$111,030

$145,400

$152,800

West Virginia

$75,990

$113,450

$121,790

Wisconsin

$87,220

$128,330

$127,770

Wyoming

$83,990

$123,560

$139,060

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast