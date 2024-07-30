RN vs. NP vs. PA pay for all 50 states

The national average salary for registered nurses is $80,010, compared with $128,490 for nurse practitioners and $130,490 for physician assistants, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
Below is a comparison of the average salaries of registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in every state in the U.S. and Washington, D.C.
|
State
|
Registered nurses
|
Nurse practitioners
|
Physician assistants
|
Alabama
|
$71,370
|
$110,020
|
$96,210
|
Alaska
|
$109,210
|
$126,170
|
$148,480
|
Arizona
|
$91,430
|
$132,560
|
$132,210
|
Arkansas
|
$72,900
|
$113,410
|
$88,720
|
California
|
$137,690
|
$161,540
|
$153,960
|
Colorado
|
$91,730
|
$121,990
|
$130,020
|
Connecticut
|
$101,840
|
$136,980
|
$149,300
|
Delaware
|
$94,670
|
$131,110
|
$136,270
|
District of Columbia
|
$106,850
|
$134,850
|
$126,090
|
Florida
|
$84,760
|
$119,710
|
$121,780
|
Georgia
|
$90,000
|
$121,150
|
$115,650
|
Hawaii
|
$119,710
|
$132,610
|
$130,300
|
Idaho
|
$83,090
|
$124,550
|
$113,870
|
Illinois
|
$87,650
|
$126,900
|
$122,720
|
Indiana
|
$82,700
|
$123,320
|
$131,120
|
Iowa
|
$74,610
|
$130,820
|
$129,230
|
Kansas
|
$76,240
|
$119,270
|
$119,470
|
Kentucky
|
$81,770
|
$110,370
|
$99,290
|
Louisiana
|
$80,760
|
$118,670
|
$123,280
|
Maine
|
$84,340
|
$122,940
|
$132,790
|
Maryland
|
$92,090
|
$127,990
|
$117,280
|
Massachusetts
|
$108,850
|
$144,010
|
$132,550
|
Michigan
|
$86,210
|
$120,680
|
$122,220
|
Minnesota
|
$94,830
|
$135,010
|
$134,870
|
Mississippi
|
$75,510
|
$117,490
|
Estimate not released.
|
Missouri
|
$77,590
|
$116,680
|
$128,280
|
Montana
|
$82,950
|
$124,640
|
$132,450
|
Nebraska
|
$79,780
|
$121,680
|
$126,330
|
Nevada
|
$97,700
|
$148,670
|
$154,800
|
New Hampshire
|
$89,410
|
$130,740
|
$138,100
|
New Jersey
|
$101,960
|
$145,030
|
$148,350
|
New Mexico
|
$92,140
|
$136,770
|
$133,140
|
New York
|
$106,620
|
$142,830
|
$138,410
|
North Carolina
|
$82,530
|
$121,590
|
$123,860
|
North Dakota
|
$79,190
|
$127,760
|
$127,350
|
Ohio
|
$84,430
|
$122,870
|
$119,950
|
Oklahoma
|
$82,110
|
$124,330
|
$124,120
|
Oregon
|
$113,440
|
$144,950
|
$141,810
|
Pennsylvania
|
$87,530
|
$127,450
|
$119,760
|
Rhode Island
|
$95,070
|
$133,460
|
$131,460
|
South Carolina
|
$81,390
|
$116,940
|
$114,310
|
South Dakota
|
$69,030
|
$120,980
|
$122,900
|
Tennessee
|
$78,240
|
$103,720
|
$113,690
|
Texas
|
$90,210
|
$130,010
|
$134,780
|
Utah
|
$83,100
|
$127,20
|
$126,460
|
Vermont
|
$88,380
|
$126,100
|
$139,850
|
Virginia
|
$88,350
|
$120,870
|
$120,010
|
Washington
|
$111,030
|
$145,400
|
$152,800
|
West Virginia
|
$75,990
|
$113,450
|
$121,790
|
Wisconsin
|
$87,220
|
$128,330
|
$127,770
|
Wyoming
|
$83,990
|
$123,560
|
$139,060