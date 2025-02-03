Resilience in the Face of Fires: How Ambulatory Surgery Centers Survived and Supported Patients and Communities During the Recent Los Angeles Wildfires

In the face of the recent wildfires that destroyed many communities throughout the Los Angeles area, there were several ASCs that exemplified great resilience and a continued commitment to patient care and their communities. Centers were located in impacted areas, and many staff and surgeons were evacuated from their homes, with

some suffering damage or loss from the fires. Elective procedures were stopped to allow the hospital and surgery centers to allocate staff to urgent needs and handle

emergent cases.

Despite these challenges, ASCs demonstrated incredible adaptability and responsiveness:

1, Staffing flexibility and support for other locations: The Venture Centers in Beverly Hills, including 90210 Surgery Medical Center, Linden Surgical Center, Precision Surgery Center, and Spalding Triangle were all closed after the Sunset Fire in order to help Cedars Sinai with staffing and emergent cases as needed as the Emergency Room and hospital were filling up with patients being admitted for fire-related health issues. In Pasadena, both Congress Surgery Center and Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center were closed for several days due to staff evacuations but also because Huntington Hospital took in nursing home patients who had to be evacuated and were housed in their conference rooms. Staff from HASC and Congress Surgery Center went to help take care of those patients in the hospital. Both centers are now fully operational.

2. Support for displaced staff: Temporary housing was provided by Cedars-Sinai to assist staff members whose homes were impacted or who were evacuated. Many employees from Surgery Center of the Pacific and Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica were displaced, as both centers were in evacuation warning areas and closed for three days. Approximately 10 surgeons and staff lost their homes completely in the Palisades fire.

3. Dealing with fire and smoke damage: Risser Surgery Center in Altadena was in the direct path of fire but was spared from burning due to sprinkler systems on the roof and exterior. However, debris, ash, and asbestos contaminated the interior. Professional restoration is underway, and equipment is being serviced to ensure safety before reopening. Risser’s patient cases have been moved to Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center during the restoration process, and Risser staff have also been given options to work remotely or at other centers.

4. Community contributions by staff: Beyond their walls, many ASCs and their staff have extended their efforts to support the broader community. Venture Centers organized emergency care packets for the LA Fire Department, including eye drops, eye wash, ChapStick, and other requested items. Employees also donated N95 masks, personal care items, blankets, crates, and animal food to local animal shelters. SCA Health Teammates came together this Martin Luther King Day to make a difference. With a shared commitment to supporting local heroes, the team raised over $5,000 for the Pasadena Firefighters. These funds will directly benefit the brave men and women working tirelessly on the frontlines, providing meals and crucial tactical equipment to aid them in their essential work protecting our communities. These are just a couple examples as so many of our CASA ASCs were there to provide support.

5. Emotional and mental health support: Human Resources staff have worked to provide resources for emotional and mental health support, addressing the trauma experienced by staff. Special attention was given to those who experienced significant losses, such as staff members with family businesses in the Palisades for over 25 years that were destroyed, and those who had homes damaged or entirely destroyed due to the fires.

6. Focus on patient care: The impacted centers, besides Risser Surgery Center, have all reopened and are rescheduling patient cases. As the region assesses

damage and looks ahead at recovery, ASCs will continue to play a pivotal role in providing patient access to safe, high-quality surgical care.

The fires underscored the importance of emergency planning and preparedness for ASCs. Many centers had comprehensive emergency response plans in place, allowing

them to respond swiftly and efficiently. These plans ensured the safety of patients and staff while maintaining continuity of care. This experience serves as a critical reminder of the need to be ready for any natural disaster, highlighting the value of regular emergency drills and scenario planning.