Purported medical assistant convicted in opioid scheme 

David Litwin, a purported medical assistant at Las Vegas-based pain center New Amsterdam Medical Group, has been convicted for a pill scheme.

Mr. Litwin conspired with a licensed physician to sell prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 25 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Litwin and his co-conspirators utilized New Amsterdam Medical Group, which purported to be a pain specialty center, to sell fake prescriptions to hundreds of people, some of whom filled the prescriptions in order to sell opioids unlawfully, according to the release. He was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and seven counts of oxycodone distribution.