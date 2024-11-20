Portland clinic to close, citing patient and staff safety concerns

The Portland (Ore.) Clinic will be closing all patient care and clinical services at its downtown location in mid-December, ongoing safety concerns for staff and clients, KATU reported Nov. 19.

The medical chain will shutter patient care at its downtown office, citing crime concerns in the area. Providers and patients will be relocated to its other five neighborhood locations in the Portland metropolitan area.

The downtown building will house administration, scheduling and supply chain, with around 100 employees at the location each day, a spokesperson for the clinic told Becker's.

"This transition will allow us to shift our resources to our other locations, and plan for future facility upgrades at those locations, welcoming both our long-time patients and new patients as we look toward the future expansion of The Portland Clinic," the spokesperson said.

The clinic offers internal medicine, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, urology, physical therapy, radiology, laboratory services, the anticoagulation clinic and diabetes services.

"Patient health and safety are our top priorities," the statement continued. "We continue to face significant issues around our building. The dynamic situation is one reason of several that we’re making this change. After 104 years being downtown, and 50 years in the current building, this was a very hard decision."