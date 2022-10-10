Political affiliation bias on the rise in US workplaces

The percentage of U.S. workers who have experienced political affiliation bias in the workplace has increased 12 points in the last three years, growing to 24 percent of 504 workers surveyed, according to data from the Society for Human Resource Management's "Politics at Work" study.

Twenty-four percent of workers report having received either positive or negative differential treatment based on their political views.

Nearly half (45 percent) of workers reported having a political disagreement in the workplace, and 26 percent of workers freely engage in political discussions with their colleagues.

Fully in-person workers are more likely to engage in political discussions than hybrid or full remote workers.

Sixty-six percent of U.S. workers believe that their workplace is inclusive of different political perspectives.

Thirty-percent of supervisors would be hesitant to hire someone who disclosed ultra-conservative beliefs, and 18 percent of supervisors would be hesitant to promote someone with conservative beliefs.

Twenty-percent of supervisors would be hesitant to hire someone who disclosed ultra-liberal beliefs, and 21 percent would be hesitant to promote someone with liberal beliefs.

Only 8 percent of workplaces reported having rules around political discussions at work.