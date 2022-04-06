Physicians in Texas: 6 stats 

Texas ranked 14th on Becker's debut ranking of best places for physicians to start a private practice — created by compiling data from the 2020 Census, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new practices and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here are five more stats on physicians in Texas:

1. Texas has 68,143 active physicians, the third most in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

2. Physicians in Texas make $320,000 on average, according to the Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

3. Texas is ranked in the bottom 10 states for specialists per capita, with 1.25 specialists per capita.

4. Texas is expected to have a shortage of 20,420 physicians by 2030, according to a study published in Human Resources for Health.

5. Texas has the second-lowest malpractice award payout per capita of all 50 states, according to personal finance website WalletHub's "2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors" ranking.