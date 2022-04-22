Physicians in physician-owned practices more satisfied with their EHRs, study says

Physicians working in physician-owned practices are more likely to be satisfied with their EHRs, according to a study by researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital published April 21 in JAMA Network Open.

The study, which included National Electronic Health Records Survey data from 1,368 physicians, found that 68.1 percent of those in physician-owned practices reported being satisfied with their EHRs. Among those in non-physician-owned practices, 58.5 percent reported EHR satisfaction.

Physician-owned practice physicians were also more likely to report adequate staff support for documentation, at 36 percent versus 26.7 percent for non-physician-owned practice physicians, the study found. Nearly 45 percent of physician-owned practice physicians said that time spent on documentation was appropriate, versus 32.4 percent for those in non-physician-owned practices.