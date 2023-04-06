Physician vs. COO pay: 7 stats

Here are seven numbers to note about how physician pay compares to chief operating officer pay:

1. The average salary of a chief operating officer in the U.S. is $476,318 per year, according to a March 28 report from salary.com.

2. The bottom 10 percent of COOs make $274,111 annually.

3. The top 10 percent of COOs earn $745,902 each year.

4. Typical yearly earnings for COOs range from $370,475 to $617,428.

5. The 10 highest-earning average annual physician specialties by compensation, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022":

Plastic surgery: $576,000

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $557,000

Cardiology: $490,000

Otolaryngology: $469,000

Urology: $461,000

Gastroenterology: $453,000

Dermatology: $438,000

Radiology: $437,000

Ophthalmology: $417,000

Oncology: $411,000

6. Primary care physicians earned an average of $260,000 in 2022, with specialists earning an average of $368,000, according to the Medscape report.

7. Physician pay decreased for four specialties from 2021 to 2022 — interventional cardiology, hematology, radiology and pediatrics — and increased for eight specialties — OB-GYN, anesthesiology, non-invasive cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, urology and internal medicine.