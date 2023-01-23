Medscape laid out physician specialties with the happiest marriages in its Jan. 20 "Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2023."
Medscape's survey looked at 9,200 physicians across 29 different specialties.
Here are the percentage of physicians by specialty who rated their marriages as "very good" or "good":
- Nephrology: 85 percent
- ENT: 85 percent
- Pediatrics: 84 percent
- Orthopedics: 84 percent
- Gastroenterology: 84 percent
- Ophthalmology: 84 percent
- Plastic surgery: 84 percent
- Family medicine: 83 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 83 percent
- Radiology: 83 percent
- OB-GYN: 83 percent
- Emergency medicine: 82 percent
- Neurology: 82 percent
- Critical care: 82 percent
- Oncology: 82 percent
- Allergy & immunology: 80 percent
- Public health & preventive medicine: 80 percent
- Physical medicine & rehabilitation: 80 percent
- Internal medicine: 80 percent
- Pathology: 80 percent
- Dermatology: 78 percent
- Psychiatry: 78 percent
- Cardiology: 78 percent
- Anesthesiology: 78 percent
- General surgery: 77 percent
- Infectious diseases: 77 percent
- Urology: 77 percent
- Rheumatology: 77 percent
- Diabetes & endocrinology: 75 percent