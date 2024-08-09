Physician sentenced to 24 years in prison after patient assault

A Silver Spring, Md., physician was sentenced to 24 years in prison after sexually assaulting two patients during routine medical exams, WTOP reported Aug. 8.

Ishtiaq Malik, MD, will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

Dr. Malik was arrested in February 2023 at his urgent care clinic. He was convicted in January on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, and he entered a plea for eight counts of fourth-degree sex offense for the other victims.

Since his arrest, eight additional victims have come forward.

"The judge issued a sentence above the Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines which is entirely appropriate in this case," the state's attorney, John McCarthy, wrote in a statement shared with the publication. "Ishtiaq Malik took advantage of his position as a medical professional and violated these women who trusted him with their care."