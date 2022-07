Physician practice owners work, on average, two more hours a week than non-owners, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 18.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2022. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmology, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

Practice owners work an average of 49 hours per week, while non-owners work an average of 47 hours a week, according to the report.