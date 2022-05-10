Physician pay vs. average cost of living in each state

The annual salary for physicians largely exceeds the base cost of living for each state in the U.S., according to data from ZipRecruiter and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator.
Average annual physician salary compared to the minimum cost of living in each state:
The minimum cost of living in each state was provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator. The cost of living is for a single adult with no children before taxes.
|
State
|
Average annual physician salary
|
Average cost of living
|
Alabama
|
$165,890
|
$30,248
|
Alaska
|
$206,397
|
$32,406
|
Arizona
|
$176,081
|
$33,442
|
Arkansas
|
$177,774
|
$29,491
|
California
|
$190,315
|
$40,372
|
Colorado
|
$188,933
|
$36,517
|
Connecticut
|
$215,795
|
$35,574
|
Delaware
|
$187,708
|
$33,551
|
Florida
|
$160,098
|
$33,315
|
Georgia
|
$169,863
|
$33,255
|
Hawaii
|
$218,007
|
$40,944
|
Idaho
|
$178,301
|
$30,663
|
Illinois
|
$176,812
|
$34,471
|
Indiana
|
$174,953
|
$30,323
|
Iowa
|
$198,587
|
$30,655
|
Kansas
|
$195,504
|
$30,943
|
Kentucky
|
$181,571
|
$29,459
|
Louisiana
|
$203,904
|
$30,688
|
Maine
|
$177,302
|
$33,696
|
Maryland
|
$200,749
|
$37,288
|
Massachusetts
|
$442,773
|
$41,416
|
Michigan
|
$177,207
|
$31,077
|
Minnesota
|
$210,259
|
$33,539
|
Mississippi
|
$183,228
|
$29,542
|
Missouri
|
$173,034
|
$31,060
|
Montana
|
$177,912
|
$30,742
|
Nebraska
|
$197,249
|
$30,847
|
Nevada
|
$204,770
|
$31,547
|
New Hampshire
|
$201,312
|
$35,054
|
New Jersey
|
$179,873
|
$37,906
|
New Mexico
|
$202,083
|
$31,074
|
New York
|
$208,546
|
$41,700
|
North Carolina
|
$161,233
|
$32,572
|
North Dakota
|
$206,315
|
$29,712
|
Ohio
|
$209,525
|
$29,982
|
Oklahoma
|
$183,326
|
$29,936
|
Oregon
|
$197,706
|
$36,285
|
Pennsylvania
|
$178,207
|
$32,157
|
Rhode Island
|
$209,797
|
$34,045
|
South Carolina
|
$189,208
|
$32,994
|
South Dakota
|
$200,291
|
$28,853
|
Tennessee
|
$211,073
|
$29,905
|
Texas
|
$172,216
|
$31,702
|
Utah
|
$205,207
|
$32,408
|
Vermont
|
$189,346
|
$34,166
|
Virginia
|
$194,662
|
$36,644
|
Washington
|
$210,317
|
$35,810
|
West Virginia
|
$181,274
|
$29,306
|
Wisconsin
|
$212,449
|
$31,235
|
Wyoming
|
$186,975
|
$29,629