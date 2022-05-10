Physician pay vs. average cost of living in each state

Patsy Newitt -  

The annual salary for physicians largely exceeds the base cost of living for each state in the U.S., according to data from ZipRecruiter and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator.

Average annual physician salary compared to the minimum cost of living in each state:

The minimum cost of living in each state was provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator. The cost of living is for a single adult with no children before taxes.

State

Average annual physician salary

Average cost of living

Alabama 

$165,890

$30,248

Alaska 

$206,397

$32,406

Arizona 

$176,081

$33,442

Arkansas 

$177,774

$29,491

California 

$190,315

$40,372

Colorado 

$188,933

$36,517

Connecticut 

$215,795

$35,574

Delaware

$187,708

$33,551

Florida 

$160,098

$33,315

Georgia 

$169,863

$33,255

Hawaii 

$218,007

$40,944

Idaho 

$178,301

$30,663

Illinois 

$176,812

$34,471

Indiana 

$174,953

$30,323

Iowa 

$198,587

$30,655

Kansas 

$195,504

$30,943

Kentucky 

$181,571

$29,459

Louisiana 

$203,904

$30,688

Maine 

$177,302

$33,696

Maryland 

$200,749

$37,288

Massachusetts 

$442,773

$41,416

Michigan 

$177,207

$31,077

Minnesota 

$210,259

$33,539

Mississippi 

$183,228

$29,542

Missouri 

$173,034

$31,060

Montana

$177,912

$30,742

Nebraska 

$197,249

$30,847

Nevada 

$204,770

$31,547

New Hampshire 

$201,312

$35,054

New Jersey 

$179,873

$37,906

New Mexico 

$202,083

$31,074

New York 

$208,546

$41,700

North Carolina

$161,233

$32,572

North Dakota

$206,315

$29,712

Ohio 

$209,525

$29,982

Oklahoma

$183,326

$29,936

Oregon 

$197,706

$36,285

Pennsylvania 

$178,207

$32,157

Rhode Island 

$209,797

$34,045

South Carolina 

$189,208

$32,994

South Dakota 

$200,291

$28,853

Tennessee 

$211,073

$29,905

Texas

$172,216

$31,702

Utah 

$205,207

$32,408

Vermont 

$189,346

$34,166

Virginia 

$194,662

$36,644

Washington 

$210,317

$35,810

West Virginia 

$181,274

$29,306

Wisconsin 

$212,449

$31,235

Wyoming

$186,975

$29,629

