Physician medical group deals jump 145%: 3 stats

Physician medical groups are increasingly consolidating, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to VMG Health's "Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022.

Here are three stats to know about recent consolidation within the industry:

  1. There were approximately 461 deals announced in the sector in 2021, a 145 percent increase from the 2020 volume.
  2. Of these deals, 70 percent of transactions were attributed to private equity firms. 
  3. The number of physicians in the United States has increased 1.2 percent compounded annually since 2000 — from approximately 814,000 in 2000 to 1.1 million as of January 2022.

 

