Physician medical group deals jump 145%: 3 stats

Physician medical groups are increasingly consolidating, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to VMG Health's "Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022."
Here are three stats to know about recent consolidation within the industry:
- There were approximately 461 deals announced in the sector in 2021, a 145 percent increase from the 2020 volume.
- Of these deals, 70 percent of transactions were attributed to private equity firms.
- The number of physicians in the United States has increased 1.2 percent compounded annually since 2000 — from approximately 814,000 in 2000 to 1.1 million as of January 2022.