Physician gets Iowa medical license after being barred in 3 states

The Iowa Board of Medicine granted a license to Parth Bharill, MD, a physician currently on probation for his role in a scheme to distribute opioids to drug users, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 29.

In May 2018, Dr. Bharill was charged with 12 counts of healthcare fraud in West Virginia. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $73,177 after pleading guilty.

Dr. Bharill pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute suboxone outside the usual course of professional practice. He allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud CMS by issuing illegitimate prescriptions for drugs paid for by Medicare and Medicaid from November 2014 to January 2018.

In August 2019, the Florida Board of Medicine suspended his medical license. In March 2020, the West Virginia Board of Medicine revoked his license, and the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine placed his license on indefinite probation and barred him from prescribing controlled substances.

The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued Dr. Bharill a license to practice in Iowa but barred him from prescribing or administering controlled substances except during the performance of gastroenterology procedures when the substances are needed for completion of the procedure.