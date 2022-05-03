Physician compensation hits 2-year high: 4 notes

Physician compensation reached its highest level in two years, driven primarily by increased productivity, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2.

The report analyzed 100,000 providers — physicians and advanced practitioners — from 100 different specialties.

Three more notes:

1. The median investment per physician full-time equivalent jumped 14.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021 — climbing to $288,227 in the first quarter of 2022.

2. Median physician compensation rose 3.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021 — hitting $349,072 in the first quarter of 2022.

3. Physician productivity, measured by work relative value units per physician, increased 7.4 percent from the previous quarter and 15.4 percent from the same quarter last year.