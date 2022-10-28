Physician bad behavior in the US & the UK: 4 comparisons

More physicians from the U.S. have witnessed physicians behaving badly than physicians in the United Kingdom, according to Medscape's October report "Physicians Behaving Badly: US vs UK."

Medscape surveyed nearly 2,800 physicians in the U.S. and the U.K. on how often and where physician bad behavior shows up.

Here's how physicians in the U.K. and the U.S. answered the question, "Have you seen physicians behaving inappropriately in the past five years?":

Yes, in the workplace:

U.S. physicians: 41 percent

U.K. physicians: 30 percent

Yes, on social media:

U.S. physicians: 30 percent

U.K. physicians: 32 percent

Yes, outside of the workplace:

U.S. physicians: 26 percent

U.K. physicians: 21 percent

No:

U.S. physicians: 38 percent

U.K. physicians: 53 percent