Phoenix orthopedic ASC property acquired

The property housing Phoenix-based Optimum Surgical Center was acquired by healthcare real estate firm Montecito Medical in a deal that spanned 16 months.

Montecito said April 13 that the 9,800-square-foot facility includes three operating rooms, seven pre-op rooms and five recovery suites. Optimum Surgical Center offers orthopedic and interventional pain management procedures.

The acquisition is Montecito's sixth in Phoenix over the past two years.

"For a number of reasons, Phoenix is a market where we want to be," Montecito's CEO Chip Conk said. "We are excited about the opportunities here to help owners of medical properties make the most of their real estate."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.