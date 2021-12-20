Pennsylvania ASC adds total joint replacement program

Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center recently added a total joint replacement program, Surgical Care Affiliates, its parent organization, said Dec. 20.

The ASC has six orthopedic surgeons, several of which are credentialed to perform total joint replacement procedures, according to Surgical Care Affiliates.

In addition to orthopedic surgeries, the ASC provides gastroenterology, gynecology,

ophthalmology, pain management, plastic surgery and reconstruction, podiatry and urology services.