Parkview Health's ASC strategy: 2 updates

Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., has expanded its reach in the ASC market, partnering with one of the industry's largest players early this year.

Here are two ASC-related moves the health system has made in 2024:

1. Parkview and Ortho NorthEast plan to build an orthopedic-focused ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind. Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in July 2025. The health system petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals regarding the project, which is expected to employ 140 people and see 500 to 600 patients daily. It will be 14,750 square feet and cost $11 million.

2. In February, Parkview formed a partnership with Surgery Partners to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Indiana while working with physicians to build and acquire ASCs outside of Parkview's core service area.