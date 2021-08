Roseburg, Ore.-based CHI Mercy Health postponed nonemergent surgeries and converted its ASC into a medical-surgical unit to accommodate an influx of COVID-19 patients, KQEN News Radio reported Aug. 17.

The ASC will house non-COVID-19 patients to free up room in its hospital.

The health system will reevaluate postponed surgeries in two weeks, KQEN reported. CHI Mercy Health also is temporarily restricting most visitor access at the hospital and at all of its outpatient clinics.