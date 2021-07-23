OptumHealth: 7 recent updates

OptumCare added more than 5,000 physicians in the first half of 2021.

Here are seven recent updates from the company:

1. OptumHealth's revenue is up 46 percent in the second quarter and now serves 99 million patients. Here are four notes from its second quarter report.

2. OptumCare set the goal at the beginning of 2021 to add 10,000 physicians this year, and as of July 16, the company has already added more than 5,000.

3. UnitedHealth Group made three long-term commitments as part of its sustainability efforts, including pushing more surgeries to ASCs.

4. Aetna and Optum issued a petition for a rehearing after a federal appellate court sided with the plaintiffs of a lawsuit that claimed the insurers used "dummy code" to make administrative fees appear to be billable medical charges.

5. UnitedHealth Group's Optum awarded $1.4 million in grants to five community organizations focused on maternal health.

6. Richard Migliori, MD, executive vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at UnitedHealth Group, and Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, executive vice president and associate chief medical officer at UnitedHealth, outlined several long-term care strategies.

7. Here's a timeline of Optum's presence in healthcare the past year.