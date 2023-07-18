Online scheduling leads to higher rates of patient care

Practices that adopt intelligent scheduling solutions have an average increase of 5 to 10 percent in physician utilization, according to a new analysis by patient scheduling platform Relatient.

For certain specialties, intelligent scheduling keeps physician utilization rates between 87 and 98 percent. With intelligent scheduling, the gastroenterologist utilization rate is 98 percent, the orthopedic surgeon utilization rate is at 93 percent, the urologist utilization rate is at 88 percent and the rate is at 87 percent for multispecialty providers.

About 61 percent of patients reported they have skipped doctors appointments altogether due to having to schedule appointments over the phone, according to a July 18 press release from Relatient.

Healthcare organizations using intelligent scheduling have higher clinical utilization and patient satisfaction and fewer errors from overloaded administrators, according to the study.