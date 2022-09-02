Ongoing NIH-funded research projects by state

The National Institutes of Health provides grant funding for clinics and universities performing specialized research. 

California has the most ongoing NIH-funded projects, with Wyoming having the least.

The number of NIH-funded research projects in each state: 

  1. California: 10,964 
  2. New York: 7,450
  3. Massachusetts: 7,074
  4. Pennsylvania: 5,045
  5. Texas: 4,431
  6. Maryland: 3,594
  7. North Carolina: 3,447
  8. Illinois: 2,755
  9. Ohio: 2,506
  10. Washington: 2,305
  11. Michigan: 2,288
  12. Florida: 1,984
  13. Georgia: 1,849
  14. Missouri: 1,804
  15. Connecticut: 1,737
  16. Tennessee: 1,571
  17. Colorado: 1,544
  18. Minnesota: 1,520
  19. Wisconsin: 1,266
  20. Virginia: 1,226
  21. Indiana: 986
  22. Oregon: 935
  23. Alabama: 932
  24. New Jersey: 915
  25. Utah: 777
  26. Arizona: 752
  27. Rhode Island: 719
  28. Kentucky: 630
  29. South Carolina: 604
  30. Iowa: 594
  31. Louisiana: 518
  32. Nebraska: 372
  33. Oklahoma: 340
  34. Kansas: 333
  35. New Hampshire: 287
  36. New Mexico: 246
  37. Maine: 213
  38. Arkansas: 193
  39. Delaware: 166
  40. Vermont: 165
  41. Mississippi: 135
  42. West Virginia: 123
  43. Montana: 113
  44. Nevada: 111
  45. Hawaii: 99
  46. North Dakota: 56
  47. South Dakota: 51
  48. Idaho: 47
  49. Alaska: 30
  50. Wyoming: 27

