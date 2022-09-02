Ongoing NIH-funded research projects by state

The National Institutes of Health provides grant funding for clinics and universities performing specialized research.
California has the most ongoing NIH-funded projects, with Wyoming having the least.
The number of NIH-funded research projects in each state:
- California: 10,964
- New York: 7,450
- Massachusetts: 7,074
- Pennsylvania: 5,045
- Texas: 4,431
- Maryland: 3,594
- North Carolina: 3,447
- Illinois: 2,755
- Ohio: 2,506
- Washington: 2,305
- Michigan: 2,288
- Florida: 1,984
- Georgia: 1,849
- Missouri: 1,804
- Connecticut: 1,737
- Tennessee: 1,571
- Colorado: 1,544
- Minnesota: 1,520
- Wisconsin: 1,266
- Virginia: 1,226
- Indiana: 986
- Oregon: 935
- Alabama: 932
- New Jersey: 915
- Utah: 777
- Arizona: 752
- Rhode Island: 719
- Kentucky: 630
- South Carolina: 604
- Iowa: 594
- Louisiana: 518
- Nebraska: 372
- Oklahoma: 340
- Kansas: 333
- New Hampshire: 287
- New Mexico: 246
- Maine: 213
- Arkansas: 193
- Delaware: 166
- Vermont: 165
- Mississippi: 135
- West Virginia: 123
- Montana: 113
- Nevada: 111
- Hawaii: 99
- North Dakota: 56
- South Dakota: 51
- Idaho: 47
- Alaska: 30
- Wyoming: 27