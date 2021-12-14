Omicron accounts for 3% of new COVID-19 cases in the US & 6 more updates 

Here are seven COVID-19 updates from the last week:

1. Genomic surveillance data indicates the omicron COVID-19 variant accounts for about 3 percent of new U.S. cases, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told NBC's Today on Dec. 14.

2. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request from healthcare workers to block enforcement of New York's COVID-19 vaccination mandate based on their religious objections.

3. Nine leaders from separate Minnesota health systems released a joint statement Dec. 12, warning that their hospital operations are strained and many team members are "demoralized," while urging the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

4. Hospitals nationwide are again delaying nonurgent surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases and the global spread of the omicron variant. Here's where nonurgent surgeries are being delayed.

5. Between 25 percent to 43 percent of fully vaccinated patients at major Massachusetts hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending Dec. 10.

6. Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies.

7. Pfizer released data Dec. 14 showing that Paxlovid, its COVID-19 antiviral pill, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk adults.