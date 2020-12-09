Ohio hospital keeps ASCs open after suspending some elective procedures

Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Southwest General Hospital postponed all inpatient elective procedures Dec. 8, but will keep its two ASCs open, local ABC affiliate News 5 Cleveland reports.

Surgery Center of Southwest General and Big Creek Surgery Center, both in Middleburg Heights, will have no change in services.

In addition to the elective procedure cancellation, the hospital has restricted visitors to some areas of its facilities. In some instances, a patient can have a single visitor accompany them.

