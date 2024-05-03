Number of ASCs in the worst states for physicians

There are 22 ASCs in Hawaii, which was found to be the worst state for physicians to practice by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the best and worst states for physicians, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 19 key metrics, considering factors including the average annual wage of physicians, the number of hospitals per capita and the quality of the public hospital system. The full methodology can be found here.

Hawaii earned a score of 40.65 out of 100. By comparison, Montana, found to be the best state, earned 71.46.

Here are the 10 lowest-ranked states for physicians starting with the lowest-scoring state, along with the number of Medicare-certified ASCs in each:

Note: Data on the number of ASCs in each state was collected from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

1. Hawaii: 22

2. Rhode Island: 14

3. New Jersey: 259

4. Massachusetts: 56

5. New York: 160

6. New Mexico: 20

7. District of Columbia: 3

8. Oregon: 92

9. Illinois: 134

10. Alaska: 18