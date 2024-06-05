ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Number of ASCs in the best states to practice medicine: 2024

Paige Haeffele -  

Wisconsin, which was named the best state to practice medicine by Medscape, has 75 ASCs.

States were ranked based on factors including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents. 

Here is a breakdown of the number of ASCs in each of the 10 best states to practice medicine in 2024:

1. Wisconsin: 75

2. Minnesota: 83

3. North Dakota: 13

4. Hawaii: 22

5. Ohio: 198

6. Alaska: 18

7. New Mexico: 20

8. Oregon: 92

9. Washington: 183

10. Massachusetts: 56

