Internal medicine boasts the highest number of physicians of any specialty, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."
The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.
Here's the number of active physicians by specialty
- Internal medicine: 120,342
- Family medicine: 118,641
- Pediatrics: 60,305
- Emergency medicine: 46,857
- OB-GYN: 42,496
- Anesthesiology: 42,264
- Psychiatry: 38,424
- Radiology and diagnostic radiology: 27,197
- General surgery: 24,881
- Cardiovascular disease: 22,262
- Ophthalmology: 18,948
- Orthopedic surgery: 18,469
- Hematology and oncology: 16,673
- Gastroenterology: 15,678
- Critical care: 14,159
- Neurology: 13,853
- Dermatology: 12,767
- Anatomic/clinical pathology: 12,180
- Nephrology: 11,554
- Urology: 10,081
- Child and adolescent psychiatry: 9,966
- Infectious disease: 9,913
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 9,724
- Otolaryngology: 9,616
- Endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism: 8,246
- Plastic surgery: 7,228
- Preventive medicine: 6,555
- Rheumatology : 6,420
- Pain Management: 6,240
- Geriatric medicine: 6,149
- Neonatal medicine: 6,056
- Neurological surgery: 5,748
- Internal medicine/pediatrics: 5,701
- Radiation oncology: 5,376
- Allergy and immunology: 5,009
- Pulmonary disease: 4,867
- Interventional cardiology: 4,736
- Thoracic surgery: 4,449
- Neuroradiology: 4,311
- Vascular surgery: 4,039
- Vascular and interventional radiology: 4,011
- Sports medicine: 3,208
- Pediatric hematology/oncology: 3,179
- Pediatric cardiology: 2,993
- Pediatric anesthesiology: 2,843
- Pediatric critical care medicine: 2,774
- Clinical cardiac electrophysiology: 2,632