Nonprofit hospital CEOs make 8 times more than average worker and 5 more study insights

On average, nonprofit hospital CEOs make eight times more than workers without advanced degrees, according to a study of more than 1,000 hospitals by the Lown Institute.

Here are five more study insights recently published by Becker's:

1. Many executives say they are not necessarily willing to keep bonuses or raises they have implemented for employees, despite agreeing talent hiring and retention is important for 2022, according to a study from professional services firm PwC.

2. American adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses from 2015-19, according to a study published in JAMA.

3. Previous COVID-19 infection may offer less protection against future symptomatic infections from omicron compared to other variants, according to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

4. Telemedicine helped decrease the time between scheduling and appointments for primary care visits conducted before the pandemic, according to a study published in Telemedicine and e-Health.

5. Physician care varies widely, with some physicians much more likely to deliver proper care than others, even those working in the same area or organization, according to an analysis published in JAMA Health Forum.