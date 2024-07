A group of ASCs in New York City have partnered to form Surgical Solutions IPA, an independent practice organization.

The group plans to assist ASCs with financial challenges and improve operational efficiency, according to a July 17 news release from the association. SSIPA was founded and will be led by Gregg Gordon, a former senior vice president at New York CIty-based VillageCare with more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to his LinkedIn page.